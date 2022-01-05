Joy Taylor: I like Jim Harbaugh back in the NFL but I would be hesitant on coaching the Raiders I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Jim Harbaugh is coming off his most successful season at Michigan with a College Football Playoff appearance. However, changes could be coming, Bruce Feldman reported that Harbaugh might be attempting to return to the NFL. Feldman added that the Las Vegas Raiders could be a destination and his friendship with owner Mark Davis may also be a factor. Joy Taylor explains why 'Harbaugh returning to the NFL is great, but not to the Raiders.'Full Article