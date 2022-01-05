IOC: Winter Olympics in Beijing will go ahead
The International Olympic Committee promised officials worldwide Wednesday the Winter Olympics in Beijing will go ahead as planned.Full Article
A day after Switzerland's team leader asked for talks about possibly postponing the Beijing Olympics because of the coronavirus..
The IOC has promised Olympic teams worldwide that the Winter Games in Beijing will go ahead as planned next month