Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, has visa canceled
Published
Novak Djokovic has had his visa canceled and been denied entry to Australia after arriving in Melbourne to defend his title at the season-opening tennis majorFull Article
Published
Novak Djokovic has had his visa canceled and been denied entry to Australia after arriving in Melbourne to defend his title at the season-opening tennis majorFull Article
The No. 1 men’s tennis player was told to leave the country following a 10-hour standoff with government officials at a Melbourne..
World number one Djokovic 'failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements' to the country and his visa has..