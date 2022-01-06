The Ashes: England's Jack Leach denied wicket as Joe Root drops Australia's Usman Khawaja

The Ashes: England's Jack Leach denied wicket as Joe Root drops Australia's Usman Khawaja

BBC Sport

Published

Jack Leach is denied a wicket as Joe Root drops Usman Khawaja on 28 as England toil on day two of the fourth Test in Sydney.

Full Article