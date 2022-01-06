Barcelona fight back to beat Linares Deportivo and advance in Copa del Rey
Young Barcelona academy striker Ferran Jutgla scored the winner with a cross-shot from the corner of the box after a counter-attack.Full Article
Dani Alves described playing for Barcelona again as “too special a gift” after making his second debut in the Copa del Rey win..
Dani Alves has been cleared to play in Barcelona’s Copa del Rey tie at Linares Deportivo on Wednesday and Ousmane Dembele is back..