WWE release William Regal and others in latest releases; tributes from Edge, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and more flood in
Published
WWE are still releasing talent and NXT’s team behind the scenes was the most severely hit on Wednesday night. While WWE haven’t announced the cuts, Fightful has reported that William Regal (Darren Matthews) ‘Road Dogg’ Brian James, Ace Steel (Christopher Guy), Dave Kapoor, Scott Armstrong (Joseph Scott James), coach Allison Danger (Cathy Corino) and Ryan […]Full Article