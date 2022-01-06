How long will Chelsea be without Edouard Mendy for Africa Cup of Nations? Kepa Arrizabalaga to be Thomas Tuchel’s No1 keeper, Hakim Ziyech still available
Chelsea will be without Edouard Mendy during a pivotal time in their season following the start of the Africa Cup of Nations. The 29-year-old faced off against compatriot Sadio Mane in the club’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday before they joined up with the Senegal team. Mendy has excelled since moving to west London […]Full Article