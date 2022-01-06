Aaron Ramsey to Aston Villa: Gerrard and Allegri comments, Juventus stance and transfer fee
Published
The latest on Aston Villa's reported interest in former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey as Juventus confirm he will leave.Full Article
Published
The latest on Aston Villa's reported interest in former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey as Juventus confirm he will leave.Full Article
Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings what Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has said about the future of..
Aaron Ramsey will leave Juventus in the January transfer window, manager Massimiliano Allegri confirmed. Many Premier League clubs..