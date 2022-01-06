‘Frightened’ Tottenham lost Carabao Cup match to Chelsea ‘before game started’ and Antonio Conte ‘will want signings’ with Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg ‘carrying caravans’
Tottenham’s defeat at Chelsea in the Carabao Cup was over before the match started. That’s the verdict of Gabby Agbonlahor, who said Spurs were ‘frightened’ and beaten before the first leg of the semi-final clash began. Chelsea outclassed Antonio Conte’s men at Stamford Bridge, taking a 2-0 advantage to the second leg in north London […]Full Article