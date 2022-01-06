Ed Woodward to leave Manchester United from February 1 after 16 years at Old Trafford, with Richard Arnold replacing him as the club’s new chief executive
Manchester United have announced the departure of the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, with Richard Arnold confirmed as his replacement at Old Trafford. The 50-year-old will vacate the top operational role in the Red Devils boardroom from February 1 after 16 years at the club. Arnold will step up to effectively fill Woodward's position, becoming