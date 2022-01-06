Manchester United have faith in Ralf Rangnick and rift between interim boss and Cristiano Ronaldo quashed – but club expected to appoint new manager next summer with Premier League title targeted in next five years
Manchester United have confidence in the work that Ralf Rangnick is doing and there has been no rift between the interim manager and Cristiano Ronaldo, talkSPORT understands. talkSPORT host Jim White has been revealing exclusive details from inside Ed Woodward’s tenure as executive vice-chairman, after the club confirmed his departure after 16 years. The Premier League side […]Full Article