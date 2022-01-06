Novak Djokovic: Why world number one is a polarising player
Published
Novak Djokovic's vaccine exemption situation before the Australian Open is the latest controversy for one of tennis' greatest but most polarising players.Full Article
Published
Novak Djokovic's vaccine exemption situation before the Australian Open is the latest controversy for one of tennis' greatest but most polarising players.Full Article
The Serbian world number one called decision an ‘error of judgement’
Czech tennis player Renata Voracova says she was "really sad" to have been placed in immigration detention..