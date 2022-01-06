Jose Mourinho’s Roma have disastrous start to 2022 with two red cards in AC Milan defeat, Tammy Abraham gives away penalty before scoring back heel as Zlatan Ibrahimovic misses late spot-kick
Jose Mourinho may be wishing Serie A's winter break lasted a bit longer as his Roma side suffered a 3-1 defeat to AC Milan on Thursday night. The scoreline did not reflect the full drama of the game as Mourinho's team had two players sent off and Milan could, and should, have scored more.