New York Times Company set to acquire The Athletic in $550 million deal
Published
The New York Times Company announced it has entered into an agreement to buy the sports media site The Athletic for $550 million.
Published
The New York Times Company announced it has entered into an agreement to buy the sports media site The Athletic for $550 million.
The New York Times Co. is buying sports news site The Athletic for $550 million, the latest move in its strategy to expand its..
After a lengthy negotiation, the New York Times Co has agreed to acquire The Athletic for nearly $550 million, in a deal first..