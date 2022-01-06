Joy Taylor explains why she has "no problem" with Dak Prescott as the No. 10 best QB in Week 18 I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Dak Prescott has helped the Dallas Cowboys to a playoff berth, but there are still some doubters. NFL.com ranked all 32 quarterbacks heading into Week 18 and Dak was placed in the No. 10 spot. They called him out after the Cowboys' loss to the Arizona Cardinals, writing he has quote: 'struggled to stay in rhythm.' Joy Taylor discusses whether Dak was disrespected by being ranked at No. 10 heading into Week 18