I feel sorry for Novak Djokovic: Rafael Nadal
Published
Spaniard Rafael Nadal empathises with Novak as he is denied entry to Australia, but insists Serbian World No. 1 must face consequences of his vaccine decisionFull Article
Published
Spaniard Rafael Nadal empathises with Novak as he is denied entry to Australia, but insists Serbian World No. 1 must face consequences of his vaccine decisionFull Article
Novak Djokovic takes his place as one of the greatest ever tennis players, but he is someone fans love to hate. The 20-time Grand..
Rafael Nadal has hit out at Novak Djokovic over his refusal to get vaccinated, with the saga over his participation at this month's..