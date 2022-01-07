DerbyshireLive brings you the latest Derby County headlines ahead of Saturday's FA Cup trip to Coventry City.Full Article
Derby County reject transfer bids after huge takeover update
Derby Telegraph
Huge Derby County takeover update as 'good to go' consortium revealed
The most recent update from the club's administrators Quantuma came on Christmas Eve and a brief statement read: "We expect to name..
Derby County given troubling Nottingham Forest transfer update after Wayne Rooney plea
The Rams are facing an anxious January as they await news on a takeover and face a battle to keep hold of their prized assets
