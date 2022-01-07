Newcastle confirm signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, as former Tottenham defender goes from LaLiga title win to Premier League relegation battle
Newcastle have confirmed the signing of England international Kieran Trippier. The former Atletico Madrid defender is the club’s first signing since their £305million takeover from the Saudi Public Investment Fund in October. After leaving Tottenham for LaLiga in 2019, Trippier made 83 appearances for Diego Simeone’s side, helping them win the Spanish title last season. […]Full Article