Aston Villa confirm Philippe Coutinho loan move from Barcelona to seal reunion with Steven Gerrard as ex-Liverpool superstar tipped to inspire top-six finish
Aston Villa have announced the signing of midfielder Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona. The former Liverpool superstar, 29, returns to the Premier League and reunites with ex-Reds teammate Steven Gerrard, now manager at Villa. Coutinho had interest from across Europe, including other top-flight clubs, but his relationship with Gerrard swayed him towards a move […]Full Article