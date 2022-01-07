Arsenal to wear special kit against Nottingham Forest as Idris Elba and Ian Wright show support
Published
Steve Cooper's Reds host the Premier League side in an FA Cup third round tie at the City Ground on Sunday.Full Article
Published
Steve Cooper's Reds host the Premier League side in an FA Cup third round tie at the City Ground on Sunday.Full Article
Arsenal will remove the iconic red from their kit to play in all-white for the FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest on Sunday to..
Arsenal and beautiful kits seem to go hand in hand, but this weekend the club will play in an all-white number for a very special..