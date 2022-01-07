Arsenal release one-off all-white kit for FA Cup clash vs Nottingham Forest as part of adidas anti-knife crime collaboration with Ian Wright and Idris Elba fronting superb initiative
Published
Arsenal and beautiful kits seem to go hand in hand, but this weekend the club will play in an all-white number for a very special reason. The Gunners will don a one-off all-white strip against Nottingham Forest as part of the launch of the No More Red outreach and anti-knife crime initiative with adidas. The […]Full Article