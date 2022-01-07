Newcastle weighing up loan move for wantaway Manchester United striker Anthony Martial as Eddie Howe reveals Callum Wilson injury blow – but no interest in Liverpool’s Divock Origi
Published
Newcastle United are considering a loan move for Manchester United’s wantaway forward Anthony Martial following an injury to striker Callum Wilson. Wilson suffered a torn calf muscle and Achilles injury during Newcastle‘s 1-1 draw with United in December, and there are fears the forward could be out for the season. Eddie Howe told talkSPORT on […]Full Article