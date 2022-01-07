Nick Wright defends Bruce Arians: ‘This was about Antonio Brown not getting what he wanted’ I FIRST THINGS FIRST

As more information surrounding Antonio Browns' bizarre exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game is unsurfaced, many are beginning to point fingers are Bruce Arians for allegedly forcing AB to play with an injured ankle. Chris Broussard is open to explore if that allegation is true, but Nick Wright says track record and equity matter, and the track record for both Arians and AB are inarguable. Watch as Nick says this is more about AB's ego, his money, and AB not getting what he wanted in that exact moment.