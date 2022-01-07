Chris Broussard: Baker Mayfield needs to look in the mirror, stick with Browns I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Baker Mayfield calls report that he and head coach Kevin Stefanski aren't seeing eye to eye, and that he may request a trade “clickbait”. Chris Brosusard explains why he doesn't mind Baker pushing back at the media, but advises him to do it with 'more class'. Plus, if there's any truth to Baker looking for a trade, Broussard lays out why Baker may get his feelings hurt by what's waiting for him on the market.