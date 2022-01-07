Chester FC warned they are breaching Welsh COVID rules and risk sanctions by allowing fans into Deva Stadium which straddles Welsh/English border
Chester FC have been told they're breaking Welsh COVID rules by North Wales police and Flintshire County for allowing spectators in their ground. English club Chester attended a meeting to discuss potential breaches of Welsh restrictions, specifically having over the maximum crowd of 50 at sporting events, alongside Cheshire Police and Cheshire West and Chester