U.S. Women's Open purse to nearly double to $10 million
Published
The U.S. Women's Open purse will nearly double this year to $10 million US from $5.5 million in 2021, the USGA announced on Friday.Full Article
The U.S. Golf Association announced the U.S. Women's Open purse will nearly double this year to $10 million, by far the richest in..
The tournament is among the biggest on the women's tour with an annual purse increasing from $11 million to $12 million by 2026.