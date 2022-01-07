Tennis: Leaked letter exposes Tennis Australia's culpability in Novak Djokovic fiasco

Tennis: Leaked letter exposes Tennis Australia's culpability in Novak Djokovic fiasco

New Zealand Herald

Published

A leaked document from Tennis Australia (TA) has reportedly shown that the organisation wrongly informed unvaccinated players they could enter the country for the Australian Open if they had caught Covid within the last six months.The...

Full Article