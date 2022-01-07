Aston Villa fans send clear message as Dean Smith opens up on midfielder
Published
It has been reported that Todd Cantwell could now be available for as little as £15million from Norwich City.Full Article
Published
It has been reported that Todd Cantwell could now be available for as little as £15million from Norwich City.Full Article
Leicester City face competition from Aston Villa as they express interest in signing former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho..
Steven Gerrard thinks Dean Smith 'built a lot of good things' at Aston Villa