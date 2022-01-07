It's only been three months since Mike Ashley ended his turbulent tenure at Newcastle, but reports have emerged that the retail tycoon is looking to purchase struggling DerbyFull Article
Ex-Newcastle owner Mike Ashley plotting Derby takeover amid Championship struggles
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
'About survival' - Derby County fans respond to Mike Ashley takeover reports
The former Newcastle United owner is said to preparing a £50million bid to buy the Rams
Derby Telegraph
Derby County takeover update as Mike Ashley 'considering' late bid
Ashley sold Newcastle United to a consortium backed by the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, for £300..
Derby Telegraph