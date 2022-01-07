Manchester City sweep aside League Two Swindon Town 4-1 in FA Cup win, as youngster Cole Palmer impresses with goal and assist but home side labelled ‘naive’ due to style of play against Premier League champions
Published
Youngster Cole Palmer starred as Manchester City swept aside League Two Swindon Town in a 4-1 win. The 19-year-old assisted City’s first, after squaring the ball to Bernardo Silva, and spectacularly scored their fourth from a tight angle. Those goals were sandwiched by a strike from Gabriel Jesus, who capitalised on a mistake from the […]Full Article