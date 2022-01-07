Everton boss Rafael Benitez confirms Chelsea and Newcastle target Lucas Digne is desperate to leave and asks ‘what would Peter Reid do’ with a wantaway player
Rafael Benitez has told talkSPORT Lucas Digne wants to leave Everton and that club legend Peter Reid would handle the situation in the same way. Benitez is trying to offload the French international during the January transfer window and has hit out at Digne for only worrying about his stats. Digne joined Everton in 2018