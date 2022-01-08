Brock Lesnar challenges the Tribal Chief, “Roman Reigns, acknowledge me!”

Brock Lesnar challenges the Tribal Chief, “Roman Reigns, acknowledge me!”

FOX Sports

Published

The Tribal Chief was welcomed back to Friday Night SmackDown by his former special council, Paul Heyman, and the new WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar. The WWE Title-holder challenged the Universal Champion to a match on the spot and demanding that Roman Reigns acknowledge him.

Full Article