The New Day challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The New Day came back for the Tag Team Titles on Friday Night SmackDown after falling to Jimmy and Jey Uso at WWE Day 1. The Usos once again defended their reign from King Woods and “The Hand of the King,” Sir Kofi Kingston in a fan-favorite tag team street fight show down.Full Article
SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. The New Day
The Usos retained their SmackDown Tag Team Titles following another thrilling showdown with storied rivals The New Day.
