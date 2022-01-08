National League North Kidderminster beat Championship side Reading in FA Cup, while fellow non-league side Boreham Wood reach fourth round for first time in their history
The magic of the FA Cup was fully on display on Saturday with non-league Kidderminster Harriers and Boreham Wood incredibly winning their third round ties. How did they do it? Well Kidderminster, who play in the National League North, came from behind to beat Championship side Reading 2-1 at the Aggborough Stadium. And National League […]Full Article