Paul Pogba is out of contract at the end of the season and interim boss Ralf Rangnick's latest update on the Frenchman has given a hint at his future with the clubFull Article
Ralf Rangnick's Paul Pogba update could give Man Utd star time to sort summer transfer
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Paul Pogba to miss all of January as Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick gives injury update
Manchester United ace Paul Pogba is set to miss out on all of the side's January fixtures due to an injury he picked up in November..
Daily Star