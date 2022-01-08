Novak Djokovic tested positive for Covid-19 on December 16 but was pictured handing out awards and posing for photographs with a number of young tennis players in Belgrade the day afterFull Article
Novak Djokovic pictured at children's award ceremony day after 'positive Covid test'
Novak Djokovic pictured maskless with young players day after positive COVID test: report
The pro tested positive on Dec. 16, and on Dec. 17 was photographed during a ceremony at the Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade,..
News24.com | Djokovic attended Belgrade event 24 hours after positive Covid test
Novak Djokovic, whose lawyers said Saturday he was given an Australian Open Covid-19 vaccine exemption for testing positive on..
