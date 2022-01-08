News24.com | Newcastle stunned by Cambridge in FA Cup
Newcastle's miserable season on the field sunk to a new low on Saturday as the Magpies were dumped out of the FA Cup 1-0 by League One Cambridge.Full Article
The rocky start to Newcastle United’s new era continued on Saturday as the Premier League strugglers were dumped out of the FA..