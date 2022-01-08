Kieran Trippier called Newcastle players back to pitch to applaud fans after they stormed down tunnel following FA Cup humiliation against Cambridge United
Published
Kieran Trippier was seen unsuccessfully trying to force his Newcastle teammates to applaud the home crowd after their humiliating FA Cup third round 1-0 defeat against Cambridge. Joe Ironside’s second half winner condemned Newcastle to yet another early cup exit, having only made it past the FA Cup fourth round once in the last 16 […]Full Article