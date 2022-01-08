Marcus Rashford insists he and his teammates are fully committed to both Manchester United and the club's interim manager Ralf Rangnick following reports of dressing room unrestFull Article
Marcus Rashford responds to claim Man Utd dressing room 'broken' by Ralf Rangnick
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ralf Rangnick admits to “unhappy” Man Utd players with solo talks held every fortnight
Daily Star
Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has conceded that some players in the dressing room are "unhappy" and consequently he's..
Advertisement
More coverage
Man Utd squad underwhelmed by Ralf Rangnick’s coaching, tactics and his assistants
Ralf Rangnick is at risk of falling out of favour with the Manchester United dressing room, as they are reportedly unhappy with his..
Daily Star
11 disillusioned Man Utd players want out as dressing room divide deepens with cliques
Ralf Rangnick is facing his first stiff test as interim manager of Manchester United with nearly a dozen wantaways and deep-seated..
Daily Star