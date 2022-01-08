Marcus Rashford responds to claim Man Utd dressing room 'broken' by Ralf Rangnick

Daily Star

Marcus Rashford insists he and his teammates are fully committed to both Manchester United and the club's interim manager Ralf Rangnick following reports of dressing room unrest

