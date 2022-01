Barcelona missed the chance to go third in LaLiga as Antonio Puertas’ last-gasp strike salvaged a 1-1 draw for Granada on Saturday. After Barca had struggled to create first-half chances, Sevilla loanee Luuk de Jong rose to head a Dani Alves cross past a helpless Luis Maximiano to put Barca in front in the second half. Gavi’s late sending […]