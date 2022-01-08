Kevin Durant, James Harden not pressuring Kyrie IrvingÂ to get vaccine
"I told him how important he is, how much I want him to play every game," Durant said. "But I'm not about to force somebody to get a vaccine.Full Article
Kevin Durant had 27 points, James Harden dished out 16 assists and the offense produced a season-high 132 points with Kyrie Irving..