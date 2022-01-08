Klay will play for Warriors on Sunday vs. Cavaliers
Five-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA champion Klay Thompson will be available to play for the Golden State Warriors in Sunday night's game vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers.Full Article
Klay Thompson made his season debut Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, playing in a game for the first time since Game 6 of..
There is optimism that Warriors guard Klay Thompson will make his return from a two-year layoff with significant injuries on Sunday..