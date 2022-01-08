Newcastle owners will be telling players and coaches to â€˜wake upâ€™ after humiliating FA Cup exit at hands of Cambridge United as Magpies are told to sign replacement for injured Callum Wilson
The signing of Kieran Trippier is a good start in the transfer window for Newcastle, but they must continue to act fast. This is the view of Gabby Agbonlahor, who believes their humiliating FA Cup exit at the hands of Cambridge United shows they must recruit another forward in light of Callum Wilson being sidelined