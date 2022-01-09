Tennis: Novak Djokovic relying on prior infection to have visa cancellation overturned

New Zealand Herald

Novak Djokovic's lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for Covid-19 last month and recovered, grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption...

