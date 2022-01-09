Novak Djokovic's lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for Covid-19 last month and recovered, grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption...Full Article
Tennis: Novak Djokovic relying on prior infection to have visa cancellation overturned
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
