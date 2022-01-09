The academy graduate caught the eye for the Blues against Chesterfield yesterday and has spoken about how he felt ahead of his Chelsea bowFull Article
Lewis Hall breaks silence after stunning Chelsea debut in FA Cup win vs Chesterfield
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Every word Thomas Tuchel said on Chelsea vs Chesterfield, FA Cup, Lewis Hall, academy impact
Football.london
The Blues eased into the fourth round of the FA Cup this afternoon with goals from Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Romelu Lukaku,..