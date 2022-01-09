Lewis Hall enjoyed an impressive Chelsea debut against Chesterfield in the FA Cup while Callum Hudson-Odoi produced a quality strike in a very good day for the Blues' academyFull Article
What Callum Hudson-Odoi told Lewis Hall as Thomas Tuchel offers reassuring reality check
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Every word Thomas Tuchel said on Chelsea vs Chesterfield, FA Cup, Lewis Hall, academy impact
The Blues eased into the fourth round of the FA Cup this afternoon with goals from Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Romelu Lukaku,..
Football.london
Chelsea press conference LIVE: Thomas Tuchel on Chesterfield, FA Cup, Werner, Lukaku, Hall, more
The Blues eased into the fourth round of the FA Cup this afternoon with goals from Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Romelu Lukaku,..
Football.london