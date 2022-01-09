Zlatan Ibrahimovic joins Cristiano Ronaldo in reaching goalscoring milestone as he scores against 80th different club with goal in AC Milan’s victory over Venezia
Published
Normally, if there’s someone attempting to beat Cristiano Ronaldo’s records, it’s Lionel Messi, or vice versa. But Zlatan Ibrahimovic wasn’t willing to let the duo take all the glory, as the AC Milan striker joined Cristiano Ronaldo in an impressive milestone on Sunday. After scoring against Serie A newcomers Venezia, the Swede has now scored […]Full Article