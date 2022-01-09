‘I’m just happy to be playing’ — Nick Bosa on his dominant return to action in 2021
Howie Long talks to San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa about his return to the field after missing nearly all of last season with a torn ACL.Full Article
