Newcastle United eyeing up Burnley striker Chris Wood as Eddie Howe looks to bolster forward options following Callum Wilson injury
Published
Newcastle United are reportedly looking to raid fellow relegation strugglers Burnley for their striker Chris Wood. Eddie Howe is looking for reinforcements up front with Callum Wilson out injured and his side lacking goals this season. The Telegraph reported that Newcastle United have approached Burnley for the striker and are pushing hard to secure the […]Full Article