Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle Breaks NFL Rookie Receptions Record
On the team’s opening drive, Waddle caught a 5-yard pass from fellow Alabama product Tua Tagovailoa for his 102nd reception of the season, passing Anquan Boldin.Full Article
